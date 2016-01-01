The Xiph.Org Foundation is a non-profit organization supported by your donations
Baseline
Continuing the "firehose" tradition of maximum information
density, Xiph.Org's second video on digital media explores
multiple facets of digital audio signals and how
they really behave in the real world.
Demonstrations of sampling, quantization, bit-depth, and dither
explore digital audio behavior on real audio equipment using
both modern digital analysis and vintage analog bench
equipment... just in case we can't trust those newfangled
digital gizmos. You can also download the source code for each
demo and try it all for yourself!